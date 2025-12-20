Winter session ends without pollution debate

The tumultuous winter session of Parliament ended on Friday with proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha marred by repeated disruptions by the opposition over various issue.

During the brief session with 15 sittings, key bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.

Another bill to replace the MNREGA with a new law -- the VB-G RAM G Bill -- assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday, including tearing of papers.

The Parliament also took up two debates -- on 150 years of Vande Matram and election reforms -- which witnessed a politically charged atmosphere. However, the discussion on air pollution, which was scheduled for the final day of the session, has been junked.

A bill to set up a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

Another Bill on the market securities code was introduced and referred to a department-related standing committee for further examination. As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha sine die (for an indefinite period). Opposition leaders staged a 12-hour overnight protest dharna in Parliament complex on Thursday night, while protesting against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill that seeks to replace the MGNREGA rural employment programme and said they would take to the streets across the country.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accused the Union government of bulldozing the VB- G RAM G bill, as opposition MPs sat on a 12-hour dharna in the Parliament complex.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of "stalling" the debate in Parliament on air pollution saying some of the MPs have shown "unacceptable behaviour" during the debate on rural jobs guarantee bill and conveyed that they did not want any discussion on the health hazard issue in the national capital region.