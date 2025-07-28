With active monsoon winds, Bengal to receive more rains till Wednesday

Kolkata: Rains will continue to occur over Kolkata and several districts in south Bengal for the next couple of days due to the presence of active monsoon winds and a low-pressure trough from the Bay of Bengal to Madhya Pradesh, the local Met Office said on Monday.

There is a possibility of heavy rains in eight districts of south Bengal till Wednesday, as per the predictions. Meanwhile, scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain will also continue in the remaining districts, the Met Office said.

"There is a warning of heavy rain in the districts of south Bengal like Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. Rains with lightning are likely in Kolkata from Monday to Wednesday. Gusty winds may blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour," said a Met department official.

As the sea has been rough for the last two days due to the low-pressure area, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur in the north Bengal districts like Kalimpong, South Dinajpur, Malda, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Uttar Dinajpur on Monday and Tuesday. Rain will intensify in north Bengal from Thursday onwards.

On Monday morning, the sky in Kolkata was overcast. There is a possibility of scattered rain in Kolkata city throughout the day. There is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain in the suburbs.

According to the Met Office, the city and its adjoining areas will receive moderate to heavy rains till Wednesday. The intensity of the rains will reduce from Thursday onwards. "The weather in Kolkata will remain humid, which will result in a rise in the discomfort level," said the official.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday was 27.1 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the city on Sunday was 31.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal.