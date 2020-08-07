With record 62.5K fresh coronavirus cases, India touches 20 lakhs

Coronavirus in India: India on Friday witnessed its highest-ever single-day spike as 62,538 new Coronavirus cases were detected in 24 hours, pushing its tally to over 20 lakh cases.

It is still the third-worst hit behind Brazil, which has more than 29 lakh cases and the US with close to 50 lakh cases.

India's journey to 20 lakh took 190 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On June 26, the country had logged 5 lakh coronavirus cases, which then doubled by July 17 and took only three weeks to add 10 lakh more.

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 20,27,074 total cases. As many as 886 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 41,585.

India now has 13,78,105 people who have been discharged and 6,07,384 are still active fighting the virus. The recovery rate is 67.62 per cent, with 49,769 people recovering in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of cases and have over a lakh cases. With over 4.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit till now.

Tamil Nadu has 2,79,144 lakh cases and 4,461 deaths; followed by 1,96,789 cases and 1,681 deaths in Andhra Pradesh; 1,51,449 cases and 2,804 in Karnataka; 1,41,531 cases and 4,059 deaths in Delhi and 1,08,974 cases and 1,918 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh.