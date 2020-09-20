With voluntary attendance, schools to reopen today

New Delhi: After almost six-months, schools in some States will reopen their gates to senior students, and a long list of rules to be followed as per the Covid-19 protocol announced in Unlock 4 by the Central government.

In the Unlock 4 guidelines, the union home ministry had permitted schools to reopen from September 21 but left the final call to the states. It did, however, lay down a set of rules for schools to reopen. Students and teachers residing in containment zones are not permitted to attend schools.

Schools are allowed to operate only with 50% teaching and non-teaching staff, while only students from classes 9 to 12 can attend, that too on voluntary basis. Students who do decide to attend have to get a permission slip signed by their parents or guardians.

Since attendance will be on voluntary basis, schools that do decide to reopen will have to continue online classes for students who decide against attending physically.

Schools reopening should mandatorily have thermal scanners at the entrance, and students, teachers and other staff can enter only after temperature checks. Though not compulsory, schools have been advised to operate separate gates for entry and exit.