Woman Allegedly Bites Off Husband's Ear In Fiery Domestic Dispute: Delhi Police Investigate

In Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area last week, a woman is accused of biting off a portion of her husband's ear during a heated argument, as reported by the Delhi Police. The incident, which led to the husband undergoing surgery, occurred on November 20 in their residence. According to the 45-year-old victim, the dispute escalated after he returned home from disposing of garbage and asked his wife to clean the house. Allegedly, she insisted on selling the house and demanded her share to live separately with their children.



The complainant stated that the altercation intensified, with his wife attempting to strike him. In response, he pushed her away. As he was leaving the house, the wife reportedly grabbed him and, in a fit of rage, bit off the upper portion of his right ear. Subsequently, the man's son rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he was later transferred to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini for surgery.

An FIR has been registered against the woman under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The police received information about the incident from the hospital and dispatched a team to investigate. Due to the man's condition, he was initially unable to provide a statement but later submitted a written complaint. The case underscores the severity of the altercation, resulting in criminal charges against the wife.