Live
- Chamarajanagar Entrepreneur Varsha Recognized in Mann Ki Baat for Eco-Friendly Initiatives
- Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra gets massive response
- Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
- ACC Empowers Rural Women in Karnataka through Kitchen Garden Intervention Program
- Daily Forex Rates (27-11-2023)
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits Gurudwara in Ameerpet
- Man involved in 50 cases arrested in Delhi
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah holds day-long Janata Darshan in B’luru
- Higher steroid dose for severe Covid less beneficial for Indians than Europeans: Study
- ‘Green Man’ asks people to avoid floating boats in water bodies
Just In
Woman Allegedly Bites Off Husband's Ear In Fiery Domestic Dispute: Delhi Police Investigate
- In a disturbing incident in Outer Delhi, a woman is accused of biting off a part of her husband's ear during a heated argument at their home.
- The victim underwent surgery, and an FIR has been filed based on his complaint. The Delhi Police are actively investigating the case, highlighting the severity of the domestic dispute.
In Outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area last week, a woman is accused of biting off a portion of her husband's ear during a heated argument, as reported by the Delhi Police. The incident, which led to the husband undergoing surgery, occurred on November 20 in their residence. According to the 45-year-old victim, the dispute escalated after he returned home from disposing of garbage and asked his wife to clean the house. Allegedly, she insisted on selling the house and demanded her share to live separately with their children.
The complainant stated that the altercation intensified, with his wife attempting to strike him. In response, he pushed her away. As he was leaving the house, the wife reportedly grabbed him and, in a fit of rage, bit off the upper portion of his right ear. Subsequently, the man's son rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he was later transferred to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini for surgery.
An FIR has been registered against the woman under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The police received information about the incident from the hospital and dispatched a team to investigate. Due to the man's condition, he was initially unable to provide a statement but later submitted a written complaint. The case underscores the severity of the altercation, resulting in criminal charges against the wife.