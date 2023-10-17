Live
Just In
Woman arrested in Tamil Nadu infant sale racket case
Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday arrested a woman, who was part of an infant sale racket, in Namakkal district.
The woman has been identified as Balamani. The police had on October 15 busted the racket and had arrested A. Anuradha, a doctor at the Government hospital in Thiruchengodu. An associate of the doctor, T. Logambal was also arrested.
Police said that Logambal was forcing couples to sell their children to childless couples. And, so far seven infants had been sold.
The Thiruchenogdu police have registered a case under Sections 120(b) 370(4) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 81 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice(Care and Protection of Children) Act.
The police officials told media persons that Logambal acted as a tout while selling infants.
Logambal during the interrogation had told police about Balamani's role in the racket after which she was also apprehended.