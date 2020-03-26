 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Woman bites police officer who stops her for violating lockdown rules in Kolkata

Woman bites police officer who stops her for violating lockdown rules in KolkataEnraged over the questioning, the woman screamed at the police officer, accused him of shoving her and even bit him.
Highlights

In a freak incident, a woman bites a police officer's hand who stopped her for violating lockdown rules at Kolkata in West Bengal.

In a freak incident, a woman bites a police officer's hand who stopped her for violating lockdown rules at Kolkata in West Bengal. The policemen who were on duty stopped a cab on the roads and inquired the reasons for their travelling.

In this context, a woman sitting in the vehicle got out and gets into an argument and bites the hand of one of the officers. Not stopping there, she spits the blood on the uniform of the other policeman.

Another person who was with the woman also got into an argument with the police. On the incident, the police booked a case and took them into their custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories