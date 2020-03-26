Woman bites police officer who stops her for violating lockdown rules in Kolkata

In a freak incident, a woman bites a police officer's hand who stopped her for violating lockdown rules at Kolkata in West Bengal. The policemen who were on duty stopped a cab on the roads and inquired the reasons for their travelling.

In this context, a woman sitting in the vehicle got out and gets into an argument and bites the hand of one of the officers. Not stopping there, she spits the blood on the uniform of the other policeman.

Terrible behavior by this person. #Police r under tremendous pressure trying to make #21daylockdown work.



Lets accpt some inconveniencs n not gripe on day 1 itself🙏🏻



Loutish behavior doesnt help our collective fight against #CoronaVirus #StayHome



pic.twitter.com/hepMuhPmri — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) March 25, 2020

Another person who was with the woman also got into an argument with the police. On the incident, the police booked a case and took them into their custody.