Woman Brutally Tortured And Raped For Two Months In Kochi, Kerala

In Kochi, Kerala, a woman was allegedly tortured and sexually raped for two months.

The case came into the spotlight on Tuesday when prime accused Martin Joseph Pulikottil of Thrissur filed a petition in the High Court.

Although an FIR was filed, the perpetrator has eluded authorities for the previous two months.

On April 8, despite making a complaint, the police received criticism for failing to arrest the main suspect in a terrible case in which the woman was raped and assaulted for two months in a fancy apartment in Kochi.

The police issued a search notice for Martin, 34, a stock trader, who is on the run, after photos of the woman, a 27-year-old fashion designer from Kannur, with bruises all over her body circulated on social media.

Sub-Inspector Vidhya V. took down the girl's thorough statement. On the same day, another SI, Gopi C K, filed the FIR and transmitted it to the higher officers. Regardless of the fact that the crime was terrible, the police sat on the files for nearly two months. The election and shutdown, which followed an increase in Covid cases, contributed to the delay in launching a probe into it.

Aishwarya Dongre, DCP said that they received the FIR after one month of the crime taking place. They tried to track the phone of the accused but were unable as it was switched off and had been witnessing the movements of his friends as if it could provide them with any kind of lead.

The accused was reportedly roaming within Kochi limits as he went to see his lawyer file an anticipatory bail petition.

Martin's anticipatory bail request was refused on May 18 by the Ernakulam Sessions Court, which noted that the victim had been mercilessly manhandled by the accused. Surprisingly, the police permitted the accused to stay at large even after the court's inspection.

M C Josephine, the chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, has issued a notice to the police for their unprofessional handling of the case and had also said that police's tardiness cannot be justified under any circumstances.