Woman dies after falling into borewell in Odisha village

Bhubaneswar: An 80-year-old woman died after falling into a 20 feet deep borewell in Odisha's Sonepur district. The woman, Dukhi Negi, was rescued from the borewell in a critical condition after a five-hour-long operation and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The elderly woman fell into the abandoned borewell in a forest area near Kainphula village on Monday evening, police said. Her family claimed she was deaf and mute.

Locals searched for the woman the entire night and informed the police. She was found in the borewell on Tuesday morning, following which the Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) launched the rescue operation. The rescue team supplied oxygen into the borewell to help the woman breathe and dug a parallel hole to bring her out.

Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, who represents Sonepur constituency, said an investigation will be conducted into the incident.