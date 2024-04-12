Woman drugged by maid, robbed of Rs 20 lakh cash and jewellery in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman in north Delhi was drugged by her domestic servant, who subsequently ransacked the residence and fled with around Rs 20 lakh in cash along with jewellery, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, Bhawna Gupta, 52, residing on the second floor of a house in Kamla Nagar, in her complaint stated that on April 9, after her husband left for his office and both her daughters also left, she asked the maid, Kajal, to prepare food around 2 p.m.

The maid brought the food and served it to Gupta but refused to eat herself, citing stomach pain as an excuse.

According to Gupta, after eating, she started watching TV in her room but fainted. When her younger daughter returned from college around 5:15 p.m., she found her mother unconscious and informed other members of the family.

"By that time, we understood that my maid Kajal had made me unconscious by mixing something in my food and had committed theft in my house. Subsequently, my family admitted me to Sant Parmanand Hospital for treatment, from where I have now returned home," she said, as per the FIR.

Gupta upon returning home from the hospital, found that cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh along with gold, silver, and diamond jewellery, including some ancestral pieces, were missing from her locker.

She said that she would provide police with the details of the missing items later.

A senior police official said that they obtained the MLC and the Crime team has inspected the scene.

"An FIR under Sections 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Roop Nagar police station and police teams are tracing the culprits," the official said.