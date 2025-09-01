Woman gang-raped in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening, when two persons known to the woman picked her up in a car from Bangiriposi area on the pretext of discussing a lucrative job.

She was taken to a place under Udala police station area, about 80 km from her house in Bangirposi, police said, quoting the complaint lodged by the woman.

Three others later joined them in the car, who took her to a secluded place on a stretch connecting Udala and Balasore town, and allegedly raped the woman, SDPO (Udala), Hrushikesh Nayak, told reporters.

She was later dumped on the road, according to the police complaint filed by the woman. “We have registered a case at Udala police station based on her statement, and an investigation is underway. The police have so far detained two persons and search is on for three others,” Nayak added.