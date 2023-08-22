Live
Just In
Woman home guard ‘torture’ charge: DIG transferred
A woman home guard lost her legs under the wheels of a running train in her attempt to die by suicide allegedly after being tortured by a DIG-rank officer's wife. She was working at their residence.
In a written complaint to Odisha's Home Guard Director General Sudhanshu Sarangi, the victim accused the senior IPS officer's wife of verbally abusing her and beating her up if she failed to perform her job properly.
In a written complaint to Odisha's Home Guard Director General Sudhanshu Sarangi, the victim accused the senior IPS officer's wife of verbally abusing her and beating her up if she failed to perform her job properly.
The officer, North Central Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai, rejected the allegations and claimed that the woman home guard, identified as Souridri Sahu of Angul district, was disturbed because of some family issues.
The DIG was transferred to State police headquarters at Cuttack after the allegations were raised, an official said. Sudhanshu Sarangi said the allegations will be verified.