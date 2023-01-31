Woman In Kerala Got Escaped After Getting Trapped Under Bus

At Chingavanom near Kottayam in Kerala, a 37-year-old woman narrowly managed to escape after becoming stuck under a state road transport corporation bus. After interrogation, the woman was identified and her name was K Ambili who works as a heller in the bus. She was assisting a child cross the busy road when, according to the authorities, she was slightly struck by a state road transportation bus.

According to the police, her long hair became twisted in the wheel after she was struck, trapping her under the bus even though the driver immediately applied the brakes.

The police added that the townspeople rushed to the spot as they witnessed her and tried to help the woman and contacted a barber, who slid beneath the bus and cut the woman's hair to free her, allowing her to escape with only minor bruises. The woman exited and thanked the citizens for their prompt assistance.

She was transferred to a government hospital in Changanassery for treatment after suffering only minor injuries. Additionally, the bus driver was only given a warning and no charges were brought against her.

She expressed that how scary and hurriedly thr incident took place and if she would not be saved then her cbildren would lost her mother and became orphan.