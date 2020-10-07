Woman in Madhya Pradesh claims to have info in Sushant case, seeks security

Bhopal: A woman claiming to have vital information in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has demanded security from police in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters that the woman, a Mumbai resident currently staying with her relatives in Indore, recently met him.

"She claimed that she knew Rajput for a long time, and has some vital information about the actor's death," he said without revealing the woman's identity. "She said she will reveal it in a factual manner at an appropriate forum on demand. She has expressed the need for security and we have assured her to provide the same as and when required in a swift manner," the official said.

The woman, who took part in some news debates on the issue of Rajput's death, also complained that her Facebook account was hacked and the cyber cell of police is conducting a probe into it, another police official said. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother.

The Bandra police lodged the FIR against the duo on September 7, based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in jail in connection with a drugs case related to the actor's death. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik took up the plea on Tuesday and then posted it for hearing on October 13, saying there was no urgency.

In her complaint, Rhea Chakraborty accused Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar of the Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of forging a prescription of medicines supposedly for anxiety that were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. As per the complaint, the medicines were for Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.

In the petition, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters claimed the FIR was filed based just on media reports and that the complaint was fraught with material irregularities and discrepancies.

They also said there was an inordinate delay of 90 days in lodging the complaint the medicines were prescribed on June 8, the day Sushant Singh Rajput asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave his house, and the complaint was lodged on September 7.