Woman killed, 3 injured in gas cylinder blast in Srinagar

A woman was killed and 3 others of her family injured in a gas cylinder blast in J&K’s Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

Srinagar: A woman was killed and 3 others of her family injured in a gas cylinder blast in J&K’s Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

Officials said that a house in Lal Bazar locality caught fire, leading to the gas cylinder explosion.

"A 75-year old woman was killed and 3 other members of the same family were injured in this incident. “The injured have been shifted to hospital," an official said.

