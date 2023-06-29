Live
- Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals
- Rahul stopped on Manipur CM's order, says Congress; police cites law and order issue
- Aadhar based face authentication transactions touch all time high of 10.6 million in May
- Amazon Introduces Simplified Registration Process
- Punjab starts process of confiscating assets in multi-crore ponzi scam: CM Mann
- Bihar Government Imposes Prohibition On Wearing Jeans And T-Shirts In Education Department Offices
- TV actress Chahat Pandey joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi
- Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack on Nitish Kumar, Labeling Him a 'Paltu Babu'
- BJP to intensify political activity after Modis visit on July 8
- Now people are happy to get Rs 170 per month: Minister M B Patil
Woman killed, few injured in fresh Manipur violence
Highlights
In a fresh incident of violence on Thursday, one woman was killed and a few others injured at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, police said.
In a fresh incident of violence on Thursday, one woman was killed and a few others injured at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district, police said.
A police official in Imphal said that armed militants carrying sophisticated weapons raided several villages in Kangpokpi district, opened fire and assaulted people.
A woman was killed on the spot at Leimakhong village and several others were injured in the militants' firing.
Para-military personnel accompanied by Manipur Police have rushed to the villages attacked by the militants and launched combing operation to nab the extremists.
Further details of these incidents are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS