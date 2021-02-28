Woman stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was carrying her 2-year-old child when the incident occurred.



The incident happened on Saturday night around 9.30 p.m. and the whole incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed on the road. Simran Kaur was returning home from the market with her mother and was carrying her child in her arms.

It was then a snatcher suddenly tried to snatch a chain she was wearing, but Simran resisted and caught hold of the snatcher. When the snatcher fell down, he stabbed the woman with a knife. The snatcher, who was on foot ran away, on a Scooty which his accomplice was driving at some distance. Simran was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

"We are analysing the CCTV footage and have formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. A case has been registered," said a senior police officer.

The number of snatching cases in 2020 saw a surge and went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019.

According to Delhi Police, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019.