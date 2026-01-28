'Won't allow misuse': Pradhan defends new UGC rules

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday assured that the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, issued to address caste-based discrimination on campuses, would not be misused.

“I would like to assure everyone that no misuse of the law in the name of discrimination will be allowed. Ensuring this is the responsibility of the UGC, the Government of India, and state governments. All actions will be carried out within the ambit of the Constitution.