World Bank team evaluates fund utilisation at Berhampur University

Berhampur: A World Bank team visited Berhampur University to evaluate utilisation of its fund.

The team of Denis Nikolaev, senior Education Specialist, Sangeeta Goyal, Papia Bhatacharji, Rajive Aggrawal, Sangeeta Dey and Monika Chawla were welcomed by the Berhampur University's Vice Chancellor, PG Council Chairman and other key university representatives.

Prof Sukant Kumar Tripathy and Prof Jogeswar Panigrahi presented significant achievements made by the Centre of Excellence. They showcased ongoing projects, highlighted applied patents and provided an overview of the utilisation of World Bank funds to support these works. The team also conducted a comprehensive tour of the Central Instrumentation Centre laboratories.

Thereafter, Prof Sudhakar Patro, Director of the Office of Higher Education and Professional Education (OHEPEE), delivered a detailed breakdown of the allocation and expenditure of World Bank funds.

Later, the team visited Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Extension Block of Marine Science Department, and New Examination Block.