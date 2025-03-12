World looking at India as ‘Vishwamitra’: Sudhanshu Trivedi on Mauritius’ highest civilian award for PM Modi

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the conferring of Mauritius’ highest civilian award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a matter of immense pride for 140 crore citizens of the country, and this signifies world’s growing belief in India’s role as the ‘Vishwamitra’.

PM Modi, on a two-day state visit to the island nation, was conferred with Mauritius' highest civilian award, “The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean", by President Dharam Gokhool at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Notably, PM Modi is the first Indian leader to receive this honour.

Speaking to the mediapersons in the national capital, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Mauritius has added to the list of nations conferring their top honours on the Prime Minister.

“Prior to Mauritius, Barbados had conferred its highest civilian award. PM Modi has become a very unique leader of the world, to have received highest civilian awards from 21 countries including Russia, USA, France,” the BJP RS MP said.

He further stated that out of these 21 nations, nine are Muslim countries which include Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Afghanistan and even Palestine.

The BJP MP also said that PM Modi has led the country in a way that entire world is looking towards India as ‘Vishwamitra’.

“Under the stewardship of PM Modi, our relations with various world powers have transcended beyond the economic, military and diplomatic aspects. It has reached a different level where countries are expressing a positive attachment and respect towards India,” he remarked.

"All this shows that India is not just becoming growth engine of the world but also becoming an epitome of affectionate nation, with whom, all like to share to ties with," he added.







