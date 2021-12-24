World witnessing 4th surge: Omicron tally in India rises to 358

New Delhi: Union health ministry on Friday issued a fresh warning against Covid-19 pandemic in the wake of the rise in Omicron cases, the newest variant of SARS-CoV-2. On December 23, the world recorded over 9 lakh Covid-19 cases, which indicates a fresh wave of the pandemic, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Friday during the ministry's weekly press briefing.

The world is witnessing the 4th surge of the pandemic. On December 23, over 9 lakh Covid cases have been recorded all over the world. Compared with Europe, North America and Africa, Asia is witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases, but we have to be on guard, Rajesh Bhushan said. India has been recording around 7,000 Covid cases every day. Since the past 4 weeks, India's daily case tally fell below 10,000. India has seen two surges of the pandemic so far: one in September 2020 and the second in May 2021. 108 countries have reported over 1 lakh Omicron cases and there have been 26 deaths. In India, there are 358 Omicron cases in 17 states and UTs. 114 recovery has been reported. Out of 183 cases analysed in India, 121 had foreign travel history, 44 had no foreign travel history but they came in contact with people with foreign travel history. Details of 18 are unknown. Out of these 183 cases, 87 were fully vaccinated, including 3 who received three doses of vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states.

The coronavirus night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am, a senior official said here. Chairing a high-level meeting, the chief minister also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these, the official said. Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments, he said. Masks should be made mandatory for everyone on the streets or in the markets. Police should carry out continuous patrols to ensure the guidelines are followed, the official said.