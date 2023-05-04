Wrestlers Claimed Police Manhandled Them At Jantar Mantar

The top wrestlers from India said that the police had manhandled and assaulted them, which caused commotion at Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night. The wrestlers' attempt to carry bedding to the protest location appears to have been the catalyst for the most recent altercation.



Sakshi Malik, the bronze medalist from the Rio Olympics, broke down in tears over the dispute with the police, and Vinesh Phogat was captured in a video from the scene shouting with the officials.

Vinesh said that her brother had been abused by an intoxicated police officer. She alleged that Sangeeta Phogat and her were shoved by a different police officer.

Olympic medalist from Tokyo Bajrang Punia stated that the streets are damp because it has rained today. They were working to transport a bed to the protest site for that reason. They mistreat them and they appreciate daughters in this way.

However, according to Delhi police officials, neither the police officer nor any of the protesters were assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual assault, prompting a protest in the nation's capital.