Wrestlers To Meet Anurag Thakur's Residence Today For Talks

After receiving the invitation from Anurag Thakur, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik who had been protesting against the sports ministry and wrestling federation went to the residence for further talks. The wrestlers have been raising concerns over issues of intimidation tactics against Brij Bhushan Singh.



Thakur's gesture of extending an invitation for discussion has been accepted by the wrestling community and is being seen as a step towards resolving the ongoing issues. He mentioned n his Twitter handle that "the government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues, " as a result he had invited the wrestlers on his residence for the same issue.

Punia and the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait arrived at Thakur's house before Malik, who had earlier stated that the decision to hold talks would only be made after consideration.

Shakshi Malik had already stated that they won't agree until everyone agrees that the concept is acceptable and will not halt their protest by accepting any demands made by the government. However, according to sources, the meeting do not have a fixed time.

Meanwhile, this comes days after a group of wrestlers requested a strong chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment claims made against him when they visited with Home Minister Amit Shah at his official house.