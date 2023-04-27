Wrestlers to PM Modi: Why are you not listening to our 'Mann Ki Baat'?

New Delhi: "Why are you not listening to our 'Mann Ki Baat'," the protesting wrestlers asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and sought his time to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against his party's MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Country's top wrestlers resumed their agitation against the wrestling federation's chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee to probe into the serious allegations. The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.

The wresters on Wednesday said they are surprised that PM Modi felicitates them and clicks pictures with them when they win medals but now he has turned a blind eye to their plight when they are on road, seeking justice. "PM Modi sir talks about 'Beti Bachao' and 'Beti Padhao', and listens to everyone's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Can't he listen to our 'mann ki baat'? He invites us to his home when we win medals and gives us a lot of respect and calls us his daughters.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that some preliminary inquiry may be needed to be conducted before an FIR can be registered into a complaint by wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that some preliminary inquiry may be needed but if this court orders, then FIR can be registered. Mehta said that the authorities think that some inquiry should be there.

Hours after star wrestler Vinesh Phogat appealed to sportspersons to join their protest to oust under-fire chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra took to social media to announce his solidarity with the athletes. "As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Bindra tweeted.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said it was a matter of shame that athletes who are honoured in the country for their success at the international level are now fighting for justice on the streets.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) demanded registration of an FIR against police officers for not lodging a case in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.