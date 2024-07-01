X-Country event held at INS Chilka

Berhampur: An Inter-Divisional X-Country Championship was held at INS Chilka on Saturday. The event was flagged off by Station Commander Commodore N P Pradeep. It saw a vibrant display of enthusiasm and community spirit, with the participation of trainees and unit personnel, including DSC personnel, MES staff, defence civilians and their families.

More than 1,800 participants competed in various age categories in a remarkable display of spirit and endurance stretching their limits.

Medals were awarded to the top three runners in each category. Shivaji Division emerged as the overall winner, followed by Vikramaditya Division securing second position.

The event not only emphasised physical fitness and camaraderie, but also marked a celebration of perseverance and community spirit.