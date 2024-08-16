Live
- Typhoon Ampil brings downpours to Japan
- 25 Indian companies gear up to launch IPOs worth Rs 22,000 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal outperforms in his debut as Northamptonshire player, takes Five-Wicket
- South Korea: NSC discusses ways to beef up cybersecurity for defence contractors
- SA20: Graeme Smith welcomes world-class talent to season 3
- PRO Kabbadi League Season 11: Here is list of players bought on Day 1
- Y B Khurania appointed Odisha DGP
- Chennaiyin FC signs Indian defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy ahead of ISL 2024-25 season
- IIT Mandi study shows how thermoelectricity can help boost sustainability
- Ex-BJP MP from Maha's Bhandara-Gondia LS seat joins Congress
Just In
Y B Khurania appointed Odisha DGP
Highlights
The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Y B Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP). Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will take charge from Arun Kumar Sarangi
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Y B Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP). Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will take charge from Arun Kumar Sarangi, who had been serving as in-charge DGP of Odisha Police since December 2023
Khurania had recently returned to Odisha from a Central deputation. He was serving as Special Director General, Border Security Force (BSF).
Khurania earlier held several important posts in the State, including the SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts. He had also served as the Commissioner of Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS