Y B Khurania appointed Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Y B Khurania as the Director General of Police (DGP). Khurania, a 1990-batch officer, will take charge from Arun Kumar Sarangi, who had been serving as in-charge DGP of Odisha Police since December 2023

Khurania had recently returned to Odisha from a Central deputation. He was serving as Special Director General, Border Security Force (BSF).

Khurania earlier held several important posts in the State, including the SP of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts. He had also served as the Commissioner of Police (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack).

