Yahi samay hai says Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday broke into verse to drive home the message that this was the right time to become self-reliant and work towards 'Samriddha Bharat.' "Parishram main jo tapa hai, usne hi itihaas racha hai (The one who has worked hard, is the one who has created history)," Modi said.

The Prime Minister made an impassioned call for 'Samriddha Bharat' by making the country 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in fields ranging from manufacturing of fighter jet engines to electric vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Jisne fauladi chhattano ko toda hai, usne hi samay ko moda hai (the one who has broken steel rocks, is the one who has bent the time)," he said. He also asserted that India must draw and empower itself at a time where "economic selfishness" is rising globally. "Samay ko mod dene ka bhi, yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai (This is the time to bend the time, this is the time, this is the right time)," Modi said, wrapping his 103-minute address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.