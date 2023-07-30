Yamuna River Water Levels Above Danger Mark: Flood Situation Continues In Delhi And Agra

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi remains above the danger mark, measuring at 205.34 meters at 10 a.m on Saturday, as reported by the Central Water Commission (CWC). This rise in water level is attributed to heavy rainfall that occurred on Friday night, according to the CWC.



As a result of the flood-like situation, many residents in the nearby areas of the Yamuna are still residing in relief camps. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate to widespread rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan.

It's worth noting that the Yamuna recently broke a 45-year-old record, reaching its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13, causing flooding in several low-lying areas and submerging roads. As of last Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. While the flood situation has improved, traffic has resumed on roads near the river, and water has receded in previously waterlogged areas.

However, due to the continuing rise in water levels, both the public and authorities are on alert and closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the Mathura police in Agra are facing additional challenges while conducting rescue operations in flood-affected low-lying areas due to the increasing number of people gathering at Gokul Barrage and other bridges along the Yamuna River for taking selfies. The water level in the Yamuna has risen above the danger mark in Mathura, measuring at 166.31 meters on Saturday evening.

Although the water level in the river showed signs of receding on Thursday, heavy rainfall on Friday led to an increase in the water level. The control room staff in Mathura warned of the possibility of further rise in water level due to the forecast for more rain.

As a result of the flooding, residents of low-lying areas and devotees are facing waterlogged roads in Vrindavan town. Despite the hazardous conditions, many people in Mathura are still gathering at Gokul Barrage and various old and new bridges across the Yamuna, as well as the railway bridge, to have fun and take selfies.

Tragically, on Saturday, a youth lost his life on the railway bridge while reportedly taking a selfie. Although the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, authorities are concerned about youths violating safety norms by gathering near the river banks. In response to the situation, the SSP of Mathura, Shailesh Pandey, has issued an appeal urging people to stay away from the Yamuna riverbanks.

It is important to note that the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana and Okhla Barrage in Delhi resulted in the water level of the Yamuna crossing the danger mark in Mathura and reaching the alert level in Agra for the second time in a month.