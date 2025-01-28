Yamuna water contamination: Atishi says EC has assured help in public interest

New Delhi: Amid the controversy over Yamuna water quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Tuesday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suggested checking the water quality at the point of entry into Delhi and point of release in Haryana.

After meeting EC representatives along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, CM Atishi said that the poll panel is reported to have assured a decision in the interest of people soon.

“The EC is awaiting a response from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after which it assured us that a decision would be taken,” CM Atishi said after the meeting with EC officials.

She expressed hope that the poll panel will ensure that an artificial water shortage is not allowed to be created in election-bound Delhi, in the interest of fair play.

Earlier, CM Atishi accused the BJP-led Haryana government of "deliberate and indiscriminate" release of untreated water into the Yamuna.

She said that the intent was to derail Delhi’s water treatment and supply.

Punjab CM Mann said, “Stopping water supply ahead of elections would deny a level playing field to the ruling AAP in the election.”

He said they requested the EC to intervene on humanitarian grounds and prevent any disruption of water supply in election-bound Delhi.

CM Atishi said that Haryana CM Saini has been making contradictory statements on the issue of high level of ammonia in Yamuna water supply from the Wazirabad barrage.

She claimed the high level of ammonia had brought three water treatment plants of Delhi "near closure" and threatened to disrupt the water supply to 30 per cent of city residents.

As the allegations of the ‘Yamuna poisoning’ by the Delhi CM created a political furore, Haryana CM Saini responded with a defamation threat for baseless charges.

Several Haryana ministers and MPs have dismissed AAP’s charge of Haryana unleashing ‘water terrorism’ on Delhi as a political gimmick ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij accused the Delhi government of stoking needless controversy with baseless claims.



