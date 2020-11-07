President Kovind administered oath to Chief Information Commissioner to Sinha

New Delhi : Senior IAS Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha has been appointed the new Chief Information Commissioner of the country. President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath to him at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The post was lying vacant for the last two months after Bimal Julka retired on August 26.

Sinha is a former diplomat

YK Sinha is a former diplomat. He has been High Commissioner in Britain and Sri Lanka. He was appointed as Information Commissioner on 1 January 2019. Sinha, 62, will have a three-year term as CIC. One can remain in the post of CIC or Information Commissioner till the age of 65 years. He was selected for the post of Chief Election Commissioner by a three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sinha will administer oath to commissioner

Apart from Sinha, the committee has also appointed journalist Uday Mahurkar, former Labor Secretary Heera Lal Samaria and former Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Saroj Punhani for the Central Information Commission. All three have been appointed as Information Commissioners. He will be sworn in by CIC Sinha on Saturday. Now a total of seven Commissioners have been appointed in the Information Commission.