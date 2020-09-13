Yechury’s name in Delhi riots case: Congress to raise issue in Parliament

New Delhi: The Congress has flayed the naming of Left leader Sitaram Yechury and others in a Delhi Police supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi riots case and said it will raise the issue in Parliament.

The other Opposition parties too will raise the issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing on Monday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: "We are definitely going to raise the issue as it is a case of misuse of official machinery." The party is in talks with non-NDA leaders and working on a joint strategy.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Ramesh have spoken to all opposition political parties on the matter. Delhi Police has named Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, former JNU student Umar Khalid, and others in its charge sheet in one of the Delhi riots cases.

The Delhi Police have brought the criminal justice system to "ridicule" by mentioning the names of Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav and other scholars in a disclosure statement of an accused, attached to the February riots supplementary chargesheet, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday.

"Has the Delhi Police forgotten that between Information and Chargesheet there are important steps called investigation and corroboration?" Chidambaram, a former Union Home Minister, tweeted. "Delhi Police have brought the criminal justice system to ridicule by naming Yechury and many other scholars and activists in a supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case," he added.

The other people named in the disclosure statement include economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy. The Delhi Police on Saturday clarified that they have not been named as an accused.