Yediyurappa government chickens out on SDPI ban

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP which was mulling to ban the regional outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and its political associate Popular Front of India (PFI) seems to have chickened out. The Yediyurappa government on Thursday desisted from taking any decision on banning SDPI or PFI for their alleged involvement in the violence in parts of Bengaluru, including D J Halli and KG Halli, on August 11 night.



Speaking to reporters after a marathon Cabinet meet on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affair Minister J C Madhuswamy said the ministers discussed at length the matter pertaining to a ban on the two organisations, but did not arrive at a final decision to ban certain organisations. A final call will will be taken only after getting reports from the police and other departments.

"The state government has sought a detailed report from the police department, while the law department has tasked to gather more information on the involvement of certain organisations for violent incidents. No concrete information or report is available before the state government to take any firm stand. The issue is still being discussed. A final call would be taken after getting detailed reports. If need be, the state government will not think twice to amend The Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981 to enable the government to initiate suitable action," he reiterated.

Replying to a query, he said that the Karnataka High Court had directed the state government to constitute a Claims Commission to assess the extent of loss to the public and private property and to initiate recovery process. The state government had on Wednesday moved the High Court seeking the appointment of a judicial officer as Claim Commissioner to recover losses from those who damaged public property during the riots that broke out in the city on the night of August 11 over the inflammatory social media post. "We may look at constituting a Claims authority which will function like Claims Commission, Madhuswamy said.

Madhuswamy also stated that asset recovery will be done from the rioters on lines similar to what the Yogi Adityanath government did in Lucknow when anti-CAA protesters caused damage to public properties. "The state government is studying the Uttar Pradesh model to assess the loss and recover the losses caused to public and private property. The authority will be empowered to investigate individuals or organisations involved in anti-social activities thereby disrupting the peace and harmony of the society," he said

If the study and reports feel that The Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981 is sufficient to deal with such riots the Act will be retained without any amendment, he pointed out. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also stated that the government would recover the losses arising from damage to public property during the violence from the rioters. On August 13, he blamed SDPI behind the mob violence based on the information gathered and the video footages.

On August 11, three people were killed in police firing and the fourth one succumbed to injuries during violence in D J Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night over a purportedly inflammatory social media post put out by a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The residence of Srinivasa Murthy and D J Halli police station were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles ablaze and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister.

