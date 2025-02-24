‘Yeh Ganga Hai’, says scientist Dr Ajay Sonkar

Mahakumbh Nagar: Padma Shri awardee and scientist, Dr Ajay Sonkar who earlier dismissed river Ganga being polluted as posing a threat to the health of devotees on Sunday has walked a step forward and demonstrated by drinking Ganga water in front of lakhs of devotees. Earlier, he drew many important conclusions about Ganga water in his laboratory.

Dr Ajay's action comes against the backdrop of claims of faecal coliform bacteria in the water of Ganga. Earlier, conducting laboratory tests, he had refuted saying there is no such harmful bacteria in the Ganga's waters. Because "the characteristics of Ganga water and the existing temperature make it unsuitable for the growth of bacteria," he said. Further, Dr Ajay has said that the biggest thing is that "faecal coliform bacteria remain completely inactive when the water temperature is less than 20 degrees Celsius." Whereas during the entire Maha Kumbh, "the temperature of Ganga water remained between 10 to 15 degrees. The scientist also checked the temperature of Ganga water among the devotees at various ghats of Sangam." He told the devotees that this bacteria cannot multiply 'itself' when the temperature is less than 20 degrees Celsius.

According to Dr Ajay Sonkar, "faecal coliform bacteria thrive at 35 to 45 degrees Celsius. During the Maha Kumbh, the temperature of Ganga water remained between 10 to 15 degrees Celsius. Which keeps it inactive." This bacteria cannot multiply itself in temperatures less than 20 degrees Celsius. During the Maha Kumbh, "the temperature of the Sangam water was recorded to be less than 10 degrees Celsius. In such a situation, there is no possibility of it becoming active."

He said Ganga water has been considered pure for centuries due to its special properties. Based on scientific facts, it is clear that "faecal coliform can't survive in the current cold water." Dr Ajay Sonkar has said that Ganga water is completely suitable for bathing and sipping. Apart from this, "this Ganga water also helps in curing various germs in our body," he said.