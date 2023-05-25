Yogi Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended an invitation to the public to attend the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held next year.



Yogi is actively monitoring the progress of various ongoing projects in Ayodhya which is witnessing a flurry of infrastructure developments as it eagerly prepares for the grand opening, said a state government spokesman.

According to the spokesman, the state government is fast tracking infrastructure projects in Ayodhya, including the expansion of the city's airport and railway station.

Progress is also underway on the construction of the Ram Path, a 13-km road stretching from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat.

Plans are afoot for the development of the Ram Janaki Path and the Bhakti Path. The Ram Janaki Path will have a width of 30 meters, while the Bhakti Path will be 14 meters wide.

These developments aim to facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Meanwhile, the government's compensation disbursement process for shopkeepers in Ayodhya, who willingly provided their shop premises for the development of the area around the under-construction temple, has been progressing smoothly.

Those affected by the project have been allotted shops in newly developed complexes.

Additionally, efforts were made to rehabilitate many shopkeepers to their original locations with the cooperation of the property owners, the spokesman said.