Yogi Adityanath ministers to combat rumours over Citizenship Amendment Act

Lucknow:Amid the statewide stir over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday tasked his ministers to fight the rumours and misinformations being spread about the new Act.

The Chief Minister directed the ministers to visit across the state and elaborate various aspects of the CAA to people.

"The Opposition is doing a politics of vendetta and spreading rumours to vitiate state's atmosphere. All minister are suggested to be alert. They should also create awareness among people of the districts which they lead. They should go there and meet locals. Maintain a regular conversation with senior party leaders," the Chief Minister directed.

He said: "We have many problems to face. Hence, we need to be alert during meetings and visits".

The Chief Minister said: "Some people are spreading rumours about the Act and provoking people. Therefore, being a minister aware people about the facts. Task officials to talk to the people and aware them".

At least 10 people have lost their lives in the state and many others have sustained injuries during the anti-CAA protests so far.