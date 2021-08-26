Yogi Adityanath to name cancer institute, medical college after Kalyan Singh

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to name the Lucknow Cancer Institute after former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh.

The state government will also name the Government Medical College in Bulandshahr after the late leader.



According to official sources, the decision in this regard has been taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who holds the PWD portfolio, had announced that the road leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya would be named after Kalyan Singh.



Besides, roads in Lucknow, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Etah and Bulandshahr would also be named after the late leader.



The state government is also expected to name the Aligarh airport after Kalyan Singh. BJP MP Satish Gautam and several local leaders have urged the chief minister to do so.



Kalyan Singh passed away at the age of 89 on August 21 after a prolonged illness in Lucknow.