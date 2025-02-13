Live
Yogi attends birth anniv of Ravidas
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of Karma while addressing a program at Ravidas Mandir, Jafar Khera, Kanpur Road, on the 648th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Satguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj. The CM paid floral tributes to the revered saint’s statue and highlighted his teachings on spiritual purity and dedication to work.
Yogi stated that Satguru Ravidas attained the pinnacle of success through the practice of Karma, “He gave importance to karma. Our scriptures also emphasize the significance of performing one’s duty. The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita states: Karmanyevadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana—one must focus on action, not its rewards. Similarly, karma determines one’s destiny,” he remarked.
The Chief Minister further said that India can only achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by prioritizing work. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Karma Sadhana’ over the past 11 years for elevating India to the ranks of global leaders.