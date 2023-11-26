Yogi for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, Mahabubnagar as Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: After promising to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Telangana's Mahabubnagar will be renamed as Palamuru, if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing an election rally here, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said he came to Telangana to caution people against mafia raj and to re-establish Mahabubnagar as Palamuru.

Addressing a rally in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, Yogi Adityanath had said that if voted to power in Telangana, the BJP will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too had said on Friday that within 30 minutes of coming to power in Telangana, the BJP will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

At Mahabubnagar rally, Yogi Adityanath alleged that Telangana is in the grip of various mafias.

He claimed that before 2017, there were similar mafias in Uttar Pradesh and there used to be one riot every two-three days. "There was a parallel government of mafia but the double engine BJP government ended this mafia raj," Yogi Adityanath said.

He claimed that no riot has occurred in Uttar Pradesh in the last six-and-a-half years. "You may have seen how UP bulldozer works against mafia and criminals. This is their solution," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that Congress and BRS are hand in glove. "They have a common friend, MIM, which works as a Fevicol," he said.

He told people that a vote for any one of them will strengthen all of the three.

He recalled that on November 26, India saw the biggest terror attack in Mumbai. "But after Modiji became Prime Minister, we are seeing a new Bharat. There was no terror attack and there was no infiltration during the last 10 years. The country knows how to respond with air strike and surgical strike," he said.

He alleged that Congress with its stand that Muslims have first right on the country's resources wanted to take India towards division but people foiled its designs. "After Modi became the Prime Minister, he said the poor, farmers, youth and women have first right on the resources. He gave the slogan sab ka sath, sab ka vikas," he said.

The UP chief minister also referred to construction of Ram temple Ayodhya and said if Congress was in power, this would not have been possible.

He said special trains will be arranged for devotees from Mahabubnagar to reach Ayodhya to attend inauguration of the temple on January 22, 2024.

He alleged that while Congress played with sentiments of Telangana people during the agitation in 1969 and between 2001 and 2014, KCR after coming to power in the new state "shattered" people's dreams.

He said that BRS pushed revenue surplus Telangana into debts of Rs 3 lakh crore.