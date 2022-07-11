Yogi government in UP to develop Naimish Dham as Vedic city

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to develop Naimish Dham as a Vedic city and the global centre for spiritual and religious tourism.

An action plan has already been prepared in this regard on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop Naimisharanya pilgrimage site in four phases on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura.

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has also directed concerned authorities to start electric bus and helicopter services between Lucknow and Sitapur soon in order to facilitate travel to Naimish Dham for pilgrims from both within the country and abroad.

Tourism, Urban Development, PWD and Irrigation departments will work together on the project.

As per the action plan, the development of prominent projects such as Chakra pilgrimage site, Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Dadhichi Kund and Sita Kund will take place in the first phase while Dadhichi Kund, Rudravart Mahadev, Devdeshwar Temple and Kashi Kund would be developed in the second phase.

Similarly, separate action plans have been chalked out for urban and regional development.

The chief minister has also issued directives to authorities for ensuring availability of clean water in all the ponds of Naimisharanya, renovation of Chakra pilgrimage site and beautification of Dadhichi Kund and Maa Lalita Devi temple.

The government has also decided to expand the area of Misrikh Municipality and develop Kosi Parikrama Path.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath has instructed authorities to acquire land as per requirement to carry out tourism development and beautification works in Naimish Dham and make adequate arrangements for tourists' accommodation, lighting, parking and security, reiterating the government's commitment to develop the dham, which happens to be the shrine of 88,000 sages.

Meanwhile, the Tourism, Urban Development, PWD and Irrigation departments have been directed to prepare a concrete action plan for tourism development in Naimish Dham.

The Tourism Department will also prepare a convenient tourism package for Naimishdham.

It may be mentioned here that Naimisharanya pilgrimage site is a centre of faith for crores of Sanatan Dharma followers.

There are many places of mythological and spiritual significance at Naimish Dham such as Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Chakra, Vyas Gaddi, Soot Gaddi and Hanuman Garhi among others.

Lakhs of devotees visit the pilgrimage site every full moon and new moon as well as on occasions such as Navratri and fourteen Kosi parikrama of the month of Phagun.