Yogi govt inks Rs 24,560 cr deal with Singapore, Australia

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six companies from Singapore and Australia for investment worth Rs 24,560 crore in Uttar Pradesh.



The companies signing the MoUs will invest in data centre, logistic service, EMS for smart devices and IoT products, agro processing cluster, data center and logistic park and food processing. With this, 19500 employment opportunities will be created in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working on a comprehensive action plan to make the state's economy one trillion dollars. For this, Global Investors Summit (GIS-23) is being organized in February. In view of this, last month, under the leadership of Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Energy Minister AK Sharma, Team Yogi went on a tour of Singapore and Australia. During the tour, the team held 9 Government to Business (G2B) and Government to Government (G2G) meetings and also invited investors to the GIS.

The Team Yogi's visit led 15 companies from Singapore and Australia to propose an investment of Rs 26,380 crore in the state. There is a possibility of creation of 22,250 jobs and employment opportunities in the state if these proposals are implemented. In this context, 6 of these companies have signed MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh this month. And the signing of MoUs with the remaining nine companies is likely to take place before GIS.