Yogi orders action against officers found guilty in Deoria carnage

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered action against officials found guilty of negligence in duty in the Deoria massacre where six people were killed over a land dispute on Monday.

The suspended officials include 12 personnel, including SDM, CO and two Tehsildars.

Apart from Sub-District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar Gaur and Area Officer of Rudrapur District, Jeet, Head Constable Rajesh Pratap Singh, Constable Avanish Chauhan, Light in charge/Sub Inspector Jai Prakash Dubey and in-charge Inspector Naveen Kumar Singh have been suspended.

According to an official release, Constable Kailash Patel, Constable Ram Pratap Kannaujiya, Subhash Yadav and Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar, former Inspector-in-charge, Rudrapur, have also been suspended after being found responsible for negligence in disposal of IGRS cases in the past.

Apart from this, department action will be taken against former Deputy Collector Ram Vilas, Om Prakash, Dhruv Shukla and Sanjeev Kumar Upadhyay.

Department action has also been initiated against retired Tehsildar Vanshraj Ram and retired Revenue Inspector Ramanand Pal.

Besides, an additional charge sheet has been issued to Abhay Raj (currently suspended Tehsildar).

On the other hand, instructions have been given to take department action by suspending then Tehsildar Ramashray and the current Tehsildar of the district.

Apart from this, Keshav Kumar, Tehsildar of Rudrapur, has been suspended. Department action has also been taken against then Area Officer, Rudrapur, Dinesh Kumar Singh Yadav.

The Chief Minister has ordered action after senior officials reviewed the circumstances that led to the incident.