Yogi’s zero poverty will also prove to be ‘jumla’: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying that its zero poverty programme in the name of B.R. Ambedkar will prove to be another ‘jumla’.

Taking to social media platform X, Akhilesh Yadav said that as the government’s ‘zero tolerance’ got zero, similarly, its ‘zero poverty’ will also prove to be the BJP’s jumla.

Slamming the government, he said: “Zero was given to the country for mathematics, not for disseminating lies to the public. Poverty is eradicated by work, not by lip service. The BJP government is zero in works. They will leave, reducing everything to zero.” Stepping up the attack, he said, “BJP can only deceive people by renaming earlier schemes like ‘Ambedkar village’ and ‘Lohia village’. Before making any new promises, the BJP should transfer Rs 15 lakh to every account and review the situation of the adopted villages.”

“First, just wipe off the layers of dust accumulated on promises like home for everyone and water for every household. At least don’t lie to poor people,” the former chief minister said.

In another post, Akhilesh Yadav denounced the attack on Jain munis resting in a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch.

He sought a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the malicious act and what anyone wanted to gain by attacking monks who have renounced everything. The SP chief claimed that such violent incidents create an atmosphere of fear among the minority community in a secular country, and they feel insecure.

“Such acts spoil the social harmony and discourage an enterprising, peace-loving, non-violent, educated society-community, which hurts the social fabric and all-around development of the country,” he said.

Notably, on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the ‘zero poverty’ mission in the state will be named after B.R. Ambedkar. The initiative, set to be launched later this month, aims to ensure that no underprivileged person is left without basic amenities.