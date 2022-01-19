  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Young India is showing way on vaccination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 that young and youthful India is showing the way.

New Delhi: With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 that young and youthful India is showing the way.

He also stressed that it was important to observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X