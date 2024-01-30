Young Man Confesses To Gruesome Murder In Delhi, Citing Coercion Into Unnatural Acts

A 20-year-old boy has been accused by the Delhi police of killing his friend after allegedly being coerced into engaging in unnatural activities. According to DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena, a PCR call on January 19 reported a body in an isolated area in DDA Park, Mori Gate, with signs of violence, including a crushed face. The unidentified body, discovered unconscious with blood around it, prompted the involvement of the crime team of North District and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).



After a thorough inspection, the body was moved to the hospital, where it was declared 'brought dead.' Subsequently, a case under section 302 IPC was registered at PS Kashmere Gate, initiating an investigation to identify the culprit. Despite analyzing over 50 CCTV cameras and deploying local intelligence, the victim, identified as Pramod Kumar Shukla, was traced back to Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation revealed that Pramod Kumar Shukla, residing in Delhi, had a confrontation with Rajesh on January 17 at DDA Park, Mori Gate. Rajesh, who confessed to the crime after being apprehended in Patna, Bihar, stated that Shukla pressured him into unnatural acts, leading to a fight during a drinking session at an isolated spot in DDA Park. After the murder, Rajesh robbed Shukla of ₹18,500 and a mobile phone, which he sold for ₹400 at Old Delhi Railway Station. He then fled to Amritsar, Punjab, where he purchased a new phone for ₹10,000 using the stolen money. The recovered amount, along with the Cash Memo slip for the phone, was found in the possession of the mobile phone dealer.