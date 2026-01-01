Young Man Says He’s Stuck In Debt As Father’s Money Demands Drain His Savings

A 25-year-old man from Singapore has shared his financial distress online, saying he feels trapped in a never-ending cycle of debt after years of financially supporting his family. In a candid Reddit post, he wrote that repeated requests for money from his father have erased whatever savings he managed to build, leaving him anxious about his future.

The man said he has been contributing to household expenses since his polytechnic days and is exhausted by what he described as his family’s chronic financial instability. He explained that every time he manages to save money, it is eventually consumed by large, unavoidable bills. “I can never save up for anything in my life without losing it all,” he wrote, adding that the situation has significantly derailed his long-term goals.

According to his post, his parents are divorced and he currently lives with his father and two younger siblings, while his mother provides maintenance and allowances for the children. His father has worked as a private-hire driver since losing his job about a decade ago. Despite this, the man said he has often been expected to shoulder major financial responsibilities.

He recalled saving nearly S$10,000 during a gap year while earning about S$2,000 a month, only for his father to later ask for the entire amount to cover expenses such as car-related costs, fuel, and housing loan payments. He said similar situations continued through his university years, when savings from part-time work and bursaries were used for household needs and emergency veterinary bills for the family pet.

After graduating, the financial pressure intensified. He began repaying a S$24,000 education loan while also helping clear his father’s S$10,000 credit card debt. To manage this, he worked up to 70 hours a week across two jobs. Despite transferring around S$11,000 over eight months, he said the credit card balance dropped only marginally, leaving him confused about where the money had gone.

More recently, his father reportedly asked him to put a S$4,000 car repair on his credit card, effectively consuming his annual bonus. The constant outflow of money, he said, has made him hesitant to date, unable to save for travel, and fearful about his financial stability, especially as his income is below the industry median and his siblings are still studying.

The post resonated with many social media users, who expressed sympathy and urged him to set clear financial boundaries. Several commenters advised him to stop handing over cash directly, suggesting instead that he pay specific bills if he chooses to help, or focus on stabilising his own finances first. Others encouraged him to consider moving out and prioritising his mental and financial well-being.