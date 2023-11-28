‘Your courage an inspiration to others,’ says Modi after successful tunnel rescue mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the success of rescue operation to bring out 41 trapped workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel is making everyone emotional and hailed the courage of the workers as an inspiration to others.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the multiple people engaged in rescue operation for their bravery and determination to bring out all trapped workers safely.

"The success of the rescue operation of our labor brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," Modi wrote on X.

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है।



टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं।



यह अत्यंत… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2023

He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones.



He said that the patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough.

"I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. The bravery and determination have given new life to our labor brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," Modi said.

The remarks from the Prime Minister came after all the 41 trapped workers at the Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi area were pulled out safely on Tuesday evening after 17 days of mega multiple agency operation.

The Prime Minister has been taking regular updates from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the rescue operation.

Relief and rescue work which entered the 16th day on Tuesday, was being carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, BRO on a war footing.

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped.