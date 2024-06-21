Youth Congress Protests NEET And NET Exam Conduct Outside Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Residence

The Youth Congress staged a protest outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in New Delhi on Thursday, highlighting issues in the conduct of NEET and NET examinations. They called for the immediate cancellation of these exams to ensure fairness for the affected students.



Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV claimed the examination "scam" not only deceives students but also undermines the nation's future. He accused Pradhan of deceiving the public by denying the NEET paper leak.



"Dharmendra Pradhan should resign and face thorough questioning. No exam in the country is free from tampering. Students are venting their frustrations on social media, calling it 'government leakage' again," he asserted.



Youth Congress National Secretary Mohammed Shahid echoed these concerns, pointing to frequent "paper leaks, rigging, and corruption" in exams like NEET, and questioned the National Testing Agency's credibility.



The Indian Youth Congress called on the central government to swiftly address exam-related issues, resolve complaints, initiate Supreme Court-supervised investigations, and ensure justice for students. During the protest, several Youth Congress workers were detained by Delhi Police.



Minister Pradhan acknowledged the UGC-NET paper leak as an "institutional failure" of the NTA and announced a high-level committee to recommend reforms. He assured that concerns of deserving NEET candidates who succeeded through hard work would be addressed.



Pradhan emphasized that isolated incidents of malpractice should not tarnish the achievements of the many students who legitimately passed the exams. He urged opposition parties not to politicize the issue and promised strict action against those responsible, including top NTA officials.

