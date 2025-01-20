Youths are priority of our government: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday asserted that his government has been giving maximum priority to the youths in the state and major decisions of the government are being taken with a focus on the young generation of the hill state.

Speaking at the Meghalaya IT Awards ceremony, where meritorious students of Class X and XII were awarded laptops, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of empowering young people to drive the state's growth and development.

“The government is keenly focused on the youth of our state. Youth are at the centre of our decision-making, and everything we do is done with your interests in mind,” he said, emphasising that the government's policies and programs are designed to cater to the needs and aspirations of young people.

Talking about the government's efforts to develop sports infrastructure, Sangma said, “We want to nurture our young talents so that we can prepare them to compete at the national and international levels, including the Olympics.”

“This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to promote holistic development and empower young people to achieve their full potential,” he stated.

Informing the gathering on the lifecycle approach adopted by the government for decision-making, the CM said: “Our core focus revolves around the needs of mothers, children, and young people. We are laying the foundation for the future of our state and our country. Our policies and programs are designed with a holistic approach, prioritising the overall growth and development of our state and its people,” he added.

Stating that the traditional scheme-based approaches often overlook the ultimate goal of making a positive impact on people's lives, he said: “Governments often function on a scheme-based approach, where we focus on implementing programs like PMGSY, JJM, and farmers' schemes, but in the process, we forget that the purpose of these schemes is to make a difference in people's lives.”

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the government is now shifting its focus from mere implementation to outcomes, prioritising the tangible benefits and positive changes that its programs can bring to the people.