YouTuber Arrested For Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy

A YouTuber named Aneesh Abraham was arrested in Kerala’s Thrissur district for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Mannuthy police detained Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, on Saturday night but later released him on station bail. His car was also seized as part of the investigation.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM at Mannuthy Bypass Junction while Vadra was traveling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi Airport after attending various events in her constituency and Malappuram district. Police sources stated that Abraham stopped his car in front of the convoy, reportedly irritated by the honking of its pilot vehicle.

When a police team led by Mannuthy Sub Inspector attempted to clear the obstruction, Abraham allegedly confronted them. Authorities have registered a case against him for deliberately blocking the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police directives.