Yusuf Pathan says ‘no’ to Op Sindoor outreach prog

New Delhi/Kolkata: Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan has declined to participate in Centre's foreign outreach programme 'Operation Sindoor'. Pathan was amongst the all-party parliamentary delegation chosen by the Indian government which will visit at least 30 countries.

The seven multi-party delegations are aimed to brief other countries about India’s zero-tolerance on terrorism policy, especially in the context of Operation Sindoor. The delegations will be leaving on May 21 and are likely to end the task by the first week of June.

According to media reports, Pathan’s name was added without consulting the party, Trinamool Congress (TMC). Additionally, no other minister from the TMC will be joining the outreach program.

Pathan was selected to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore as a member of the delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha; along with former journalist Mohan Kumar, Pradan Baruah, Brij Lal, Aparajita Sarangi, Hemang Joshi from the BJP, John Brittas from the CPI(M) and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

TMC general secretary and senior MP Abhishek Banerjee said, "How can the Union government decide on the representative of Trinamool? They should have held discussions with the Opposition to decide which representative a party will send. How can the BJP decide which representative Trinamool will send."

"We believe that the nation is above all and we pledged our support to the Union government to take whatever action was needed to protect our great country. Our Armed Forces have made our nation proud, and we are forever indebted to them. Foreign policy is entirely within the domain of the Union government. Therefore, let only the Union government decide our foreign policy and take complete responsibility for it," TMC said.

The Congress has also claimed that the government rejected three of the four names it put forward and went ahead with four other leaders instead. The Congress accused the BJP of being "dishonest" and "playing games".

This international initiative, titled "One Mission, One Message, One Bharat," has a unified goal of conveying India’s stance on terrorism, particularly in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The delegations will be briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri between May 20 and 23. The seven delegations have 59 members in total, including eight veteran diplomats who are to visit 32 countries and the European Union. The delegation Pathan was to be a part of was one of the first to leave.